Spatializer Audio Laboratories’ (NASDAQ:AMRH) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 27th. Spatializer Audio Laboratories had issued 1,475,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $6,077,000 based on an initial share price of $4.12. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Spatializer Audio Laboratories (NASDAQ AMRH) opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Spatializer Audio Laboratories has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

In other Spatializer Audio Laboratories news, Director Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $412,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giri Devanur acquired 12,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $49,938.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 115,924 shares of company stock valued at $486,658 over the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: “Spatializer Audio Laboratories Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on December 27th (NASDAQ:AMRH)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/spatializer-audio-laboratories-inc-s-quiet-period-to-expire-on-december-27th-nasdaqamrh.html.

