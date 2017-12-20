Spartan Energy (SPE) Trading Up 0.3%

Spartan Energy Corp (TSE:SPE) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.78 and last traded at C$6.68. Approximately 439,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,021,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.66.

In other news, Director Reginald James Greenslade acquired 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$447,120.00.

About Spartan Energy

Spartan Energy Corp, formerly Alexander Energy Ltd is a Canada-based oil and natural gas exploration and production company with producing properties focused in Saskatchewan. The Company’s properties include Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan and Alexander Alberta. The Southeast Saskatchewan property focuses on conventional Mississippian targets, primarily in the Frobisher/Alida and Midale formations.

