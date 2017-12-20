Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Given a $105.00 Price Target by Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 target price on Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Spark Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Leerink Swann cut shares of Spark Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $89.00 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spark Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.19.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ ONCE) traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.94. 2,933,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,297. Spark Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $91.75.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.01% and a negative net margin of 1,090.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Spark Therapeutics will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spark Therapeutics news, insider Katherine A. High sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,333,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hospital Of Philade Children’s sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $84,630,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,928,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,486,473.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,067,309 shares of company stock worth $89,681,885 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 530.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. grew its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc is a gene therapy company. The Company focuses on treating orphan diseases. It has a pipeline of product candidates targeting multiple rare blinding conditions, hematologic disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. Its pipeline includes a product candidate targeting choroideremia (CHM), which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial and a product candidate for hemophilia A, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial.

