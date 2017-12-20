Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Exelon (EXC) Stock Price

Media coverage about Exelon (NYSE:EXC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Exelon earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the energy giant an impact score of 45.6464613213922 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.53.

Exelon ( NYSE EXC ) traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,474,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,596. The firm has a market cap of $38,070.00, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.30. Exelon has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

In related news, Chairman Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 100,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $4,113,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,008,403.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paymon Aliabadi sold 13,334 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $541,627.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,789.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,312,788 shares of company stock valued at $52,714,749. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation is a utility services holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Exelon Generation Company, LLC (Generation), is engaged in the energy generation business. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Pepco Holdings LLC (PHI), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL) and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE), is engaged in the energy delivery businesses.

