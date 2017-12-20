Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect KemPharm (KMPH) Share Price

Media stories about KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. KemPharm earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.0556910237122 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.
Several equities research analysts have commented on KMPH shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KemPharm has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.05.
Shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.80. 35,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,713. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.92. KemPharm has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $5.40.
About KemPharm
KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of prodrugs. The Company uses its Ligand Activated Therapy (LAT) platform technology to create prodrugs. The Company’s product candidate, KP201/APAP, consists of KP201, its prodrug of hydrocodone, which is combined with acetaminophen (APAP).
