Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (CTRV) Stock Price

Press coverage about ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTRV) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.4848591660415 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ CTRV) traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.35. 488,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,389. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.96.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

