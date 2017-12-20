Headlines about Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.8333184125392 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Companhia Siderurgica Nacional alerts:

Shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. 5,827,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,290.00, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.13. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $4.24.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-companhia-siderurgica-nacional-sid-share-price.html.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is a Brazil-based company engaged in the steel industry. The Company operates throughout the entire steel production chain, from the mining of iron ore to the production and sale of a range of steel products, including coated galvanized flat steel and tinplate. The Company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics and Energy.

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.