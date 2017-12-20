Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Popular (BPOP) Share Price

Headlines about Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Popular earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.7357018874276 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BPOP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Popular from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Compass Point raised Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

Shares of Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP ) traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,402. Popular has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $45.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3,559.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.76). Popular had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $478.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Popular’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Popular will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc (Popular) is a financial holding company. The Company operates in two segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico (BPPR), which includes its Puerto Rico business, and Banco Popular North America (BPNA), which includes its the United States mainland business. The Company has operations in Puerto Rico, the United States and the Caribbean.

