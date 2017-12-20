Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Stock Price

Media coverage about Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Jazz Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 44.8218027031406 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JAZZ. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. FBR & Co began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.28.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ JAZZ ) traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.06. 754,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,209. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $106.30 and a 12 month high of $163.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8,010.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.10.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $46,882.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,804.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.15, for a total transaction of $27,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,552 shares of company stock worth $2,549,643 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: “Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Stock Price” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-jazz-pharmaceuticals-jazz-stock-price.html.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to meet unmet medical needs in neurology and psychiatry. As of December 31, 2009, the Company markets two products: Xyrem (sodium oxybate) for the treatment of both cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; and Luvox CR (fluvoxamine maleate) for the treatment of both obsessive compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder.

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.