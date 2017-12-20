Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Westell Technologies (WSTL) Share Price

News headlines about Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Westell Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 45.8305750497249 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSTL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westell Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of Westell Technologies (NASDAQ WSTL) traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $3.98. 35,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,920. The company has a market cap of $60.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.78. Westell Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.74 million. Westell Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. Westell Technologies’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Westell Technologies will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Westell Technologies

Westell Technologies, Inc is a provider of in-building wireless, intelligent site management, cell site optimization and outside plant solutions. The Company’s set of products and solutions are designed to manage network performance for carriers, integrators and other network operators. The Company operates in two segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW) and Communication Solutions Group (CSG).

