Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Relx (RENX) Share Price

Press coverage about Relx (NYSE:RENX) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Relx earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.8649005661713 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Relx (NYSE RENX) traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 42,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,793. Relx has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RENX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

RELX NV is a holding company, which holds interests in RELX Group plc. RELX Group is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The Company operates in four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal, and Exhibitions.

