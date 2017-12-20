Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd (SHV) Stock Price

News headlines about iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd (NASDAQ:SHV) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.642289982088 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd (NASDAQ SHV) traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,681. iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $110.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0911 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

