Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Equitable Financial (EQFN) Share Price

Headlines about Equitable Financial (NASDAQ:EQFN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Equitable Financial earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1493463221292 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Equitable Financial (EQFN) traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075. Equitable Financial has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska. It accepts deposits, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The companys lending products include commercial lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, agricultural operating loans, agricultural real estate loans, and one- to four-family residential real estate loans, as well as home equity loans, construction and land loans, and consumer loans.

