Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect CPI Card Group (PMTS) Stock Price

Headlines about CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CPI Card Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the credit services provider an impact score of 45.4279774337488 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CPI Card Group from $11.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of CPI Card Group ( NASDAQ:PMTS ) traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $0.76. 1,299,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,416. CPI Card Group has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.87.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). CPI Card Group had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that CPI Card Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc, formerly CPI Holdings I, Inc, provides Financial Payment Card solutions in North America. The Company is engaged in the design, production, data personalization, packaging and fulfillment of Financial Payment Cards, which it defines as credit cards, debit cards and prepaid debit cards issued on the networks of the Payment Card Brands in the United States, Europe and Canada.

