Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect American Superconductor (AMSC) Stock Price

Media coverage about American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. American Superconductor earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 44.714673502455 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Superconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.82.

Shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $3.41. 69,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,945. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $8.07.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.25. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 50.90% and a negative return on equity of 58.10%. The company had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) is a provider of megawatt-scale solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Wind and Grid. Through the Company’s Windtec Solutions brand, the Wind business segment enables manufacturers to field wind turbines. Through the Company’s Gridtec Solutions, the Grid business segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit and distribute power.

