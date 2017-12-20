Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Mindray Medical International (MR) Share Price

News headlines about Mindray Medical International (NYSE:MR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mindray Medical International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 46.7866075711692 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Mindray Medical International (NYSE:MR) remained flat at $$27.94 during trading hours on Wednesday. Mindray Medical International has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $33.83.

Mindray Medical International Company Profile

Mindray Medical International Limited is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices across the world. The Company operates in three segments: patient monitoring and life support products, in-vitro diagnostic products and medical imaging systems. Its patient monitoring devices track the physiological parameters of patients, such as heart rate, blood pressure, respiration and temperature.

