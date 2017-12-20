Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact DigitalGlobe (DGI) Share Price

News headlines about DigitalGlobe (NYSE:DGI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DigitalGlobe earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 44.9434223508503 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

DigitalGlobe (NYSE:DGI) opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. DigitalGlobe has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $2,141.43, a PE ratio of 88.21 and a beta of 1.20.

DigitalGlobe, Inc is a provider of Earth imagery, data and analysis. The Company’s imagery solutions and other services support a range of uses, including mission-planning, mapping and analysis, environmental monitoring, oil and gas exploration and infrastructure management. The Company’s imagery solutions and other services are sourced from its own satellite constellation and third-party providers.

