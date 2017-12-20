Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect SeaChange International (SEAC) Stock Price

Media stories about SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SeaChange International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the software maker an impact score of 46.6847930473794 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Dougherty & Co raised their price target on shares of SeaChange International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of SeaChange International (SEAC) opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $4.03.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 42.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $23.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that SeaChange International will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 648,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $2,270,572.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc (SeaChange) is engaged in the delivery of multiscreen video. The Company’s products and services facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content for cable television system operators, telecommunications companies, satellite operators and media companies.

