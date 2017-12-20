Somewhat Negative News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) Stock Price

Media stories about Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) have been trending somewhat negative on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cellectar Biosciences earned a daily sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.8682715558693 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ CLRB) traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,223. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.07.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). equities research analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/somewhat-negative-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-cellectar-biosciences-clrb-stock-price.html.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, formerly Novelos Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing phospholipid ether-drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and diagnostic imaging of cancer. Its research and development program is based on its PDC cancer targeting delivery platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.