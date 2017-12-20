Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact VAALCO Energy (EGY) Share Price

News coverage about VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. VAALCO Energy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the energy company an impact score of 45.602820252579 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE EGY) remained flat at $$0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,470. VAALCO Energy has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.32.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 77.99% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-vaalco-energy-egy-share-price.html.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its segments include Gabon, Angola, Equatorial Guinea, the United States, and Corporate and other, which includes corporate and operations support.

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.