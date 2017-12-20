Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Share Price

News headlines about Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Retail Opportunity Investments earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.4148386109073 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $22.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,180.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.21). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Group set a $20.00 price target on Retail Opportunity Investments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers on the west coast of the United States, anchored by supermarkets and drugstores.

