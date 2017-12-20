Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Stock Price

Headlines about Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aerie Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.3769402982717 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.
- Canaccord Genuity Analysts Give Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) a $73.00 Price Target (americanbankingnews.com)
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Given a $77.00 Price Target by Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts (americanbankingnews.com)
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Earns Buy Rating from Mizuho (americanbankingnews.com)
- Aerie’s glaucoma treatment gets early FDA approval – Reuters (reuters.com)
- (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02% for the Lowering of Elevated Intraocular Pressure in Patients with Open-Angle … – Business Wire (press release) (businesswire.com)
Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $66.60.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with glaucoma and other diseases of the eye. The Company’s product candidates include Rhopressa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02% (Rhopressa), and Roclatan (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% (Roclatan).
