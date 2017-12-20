Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Stock Price

Headlines about Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aerie Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.3769402982717 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $66.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “positive” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $68.00 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with glaucoma and other diseases of the eye. The Company’s product candidates include Rhopressa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02% (Rhopressa), and Roclatan (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% (Roclatan).

