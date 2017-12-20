Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect AstroNova (ALOT) Share Price

News stories about AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AstroNova earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 47.3801235669947 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

AstroNova (NASDAQ ALOT) opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.27. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. AstroNova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

In other AstroNova news, Director Everett V. Pizzuti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $68,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $276,450 in the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc, formerly Astro-Med, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and distributes a range of specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems. The Company operates through two segments: QuickLabel and Test & Measurement (T&M). The Company offers both hardware and software, which incorporate technologies in order to acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats.

