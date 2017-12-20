Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact U.S. Global Investors (GROW) Stock Price

Media coverage about U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. U.S. Global Investors earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 45.607037547835 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

GROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $89.46, a PE ratio of 227.67 and a beta of 0.59.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.03%.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is an investment advisor. The Company, with principal operations located in San Antonio, Texas, manages three business segments. The Investment Management Services segment, through the United States Global Investors Funds (USGIF), offers offshore clients, and an exchange traded fund (ETF) client, a range of investment management products and services to meet the needs of individual and institutional investors.

