Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cognex (CGNX) Share Price

Headlines about Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cognex earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 46.4036233523628 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ CGNX) traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.10. 1,052,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,276. The company has a market capitalization of $10,691.71, a P/E ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 1.50. Cognex has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $72.99.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $259.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.95 million. Cognex had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.31%. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

CGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Benjamin Miller sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $931,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $12,719,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,719,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,750 shares of company stock valued at $18,540,975. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cognex (CGNX) Share Price” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-cognex-cgnx-share-price.html.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation (Cognex) is a provider of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks, primarily in manufacturing processes, where vision is required. The Company operates through the machine vision technology segment. The Company’s machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.