Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect IDEX (IEX) Stock Price

News articles about IDEX (NYSE:IEX) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. IDEX earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.1919344051982 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.44.

Shares of IDEX ( NYSE IEX ) traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $132.50. 140,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,080.46, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.04. IDEX has a 1-year low of $88.29 and a 1-year high of $135.70.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. IDEX had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation (IDEX) operates an applied solutions business that sells pumps, flow meters and other fluidics systems, and components and engineered products. The Company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST) and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP).

