Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact bebe stores (BEBE) Share Price

News articles about bebe stores (NASDAQ:BEBE) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. bebe stores earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.8477358656831 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

bebe stores (NASDAQ:BEBE) traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 157,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,196. bebe stores has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

bebe stores, inc. designs, develops and produces a range of contemporary women’s apparel and accessories. The Company’s product offering includes a range of separates, tops, dresses, active wear and accessories for a range of occasions. It designs and develops its merchandise in-house, which is manufactured to its specifications and it also sources directly from third-party manufacturers.

