News stories about Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Novus Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.7051738889332 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,278. Novus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Novus Therapeutics (NVUS) Share Price” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-novus-therapeutics-nvus-share-price.html.

About Novus Therapeutics

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, formerly Tokai Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. It has two platforms: OP-01 Foam Platform and OP-02 Surfactant Program. OP-01 is developed with the intent to be used as a delivery vehicle for drugs treating ears, as well as the nasal and sinus cavities.

