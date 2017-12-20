Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Stock Price

Media headlines about Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cornerstone OnDemand earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the software maker an impact score of 46.3571507376701 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSOD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ CSOD) opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12 month low of $33.24 and a 12 month high of $44.25.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 173.27% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $121.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Cornerstone OnDemand’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Cornerstone OnDemand announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, Director R C. Mark Baker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total transaction of $79,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,898. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Payne bought 3,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $539,900. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Stock Price” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-cornerstone-ondemand-csod-stock-price.html.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc is a cloud computing company. The Company provides learning and human capital management software, delivered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). Its human capital management platform combines the talent management solutions with analytics and human resources (HR) administration solutions to enable organizations to manage the employee lifecycle.

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.