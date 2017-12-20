Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect American Financial Group (AFG) Share Price

News coverage about American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American Financial Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.2922840915017 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Shares of American Financial Group ( NYSE AFG ) traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $106.19. 333,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,331. The stock has a market cap of $9,247.43, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $106.76.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

In other news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $5,310,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Virginia Drosos sold 1,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $149,853.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,223.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,438 shares of company stock valued at $21,166,854. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect American Financial Group (AFG) Share Price” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-american-financial-group-afg-share-price.html.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc (AFG) is a holding company engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance businesses. The Company, through Great American Insurance Group, focuses on commercial products for businesses, and is engaged in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets.

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.