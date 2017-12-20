Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Exar (EXAR) Stock Price

News stories about Exar (NYSE:EXAR) have been trending somewhat negative on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Exar earned a daily sentiment score of -0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.7507328925366 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Exar (NYSE EXAR) opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. Exar has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

Exar Company Profile

Exar Corporation (Exar) designs, develops and markets analog mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) and sub-system solutions. The Company’s products are deployed in a range of applications, such as industrial, instrumentation and medical equipment, networking and telecommunication systems, servers, enterprise storage systems, flat panel displays, light emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions, set top boxes and digital video recorders.

