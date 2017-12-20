Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) Stock Price Up 6.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI)’s share price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Imperial Capital raised their price target on the stock to $23.00. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure traded as high as $19.79 and last traded at $19.40. Approximately 1,382,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 386% from the average daily volume of 284,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

In related news, major shareholder Solaris Energy Capital, Llc sold 1,071,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $16,119,932.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 140,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,106,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,925,926 shares of company stock valued at $59,045,927 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.44.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.14 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s revenue was down 99.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and provides its mobile proppant management systems that unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. The Company offers its services to oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) companies, as well as oilfield service companies.

