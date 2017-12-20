Social Reality (SRAX) Trading Up 13.5%

Shares of Social Reality Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) were up 13.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $5.73. Approximately 3,331,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 531% from the average daily volume of 527,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Several analysts have weighed in on SRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Social Reality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Social Reality in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Social Reality from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Social Reality

Social Reality, Inc is an Internet advertising and platform technology company. The Company provides tools to automate the digital advertising market. It is engaged in the sales of digital media advertising campaigns to advertising agencies and brands; sales of media inventory through real-time bidding (RTB) exchanges; sale and licensing of its SRAX Social platform and related media, and creation of custom platforms for buying media on SRAX for various brands.

