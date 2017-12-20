Smiths Group (SMIN) Trading Up 0%

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) shares were up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,473 ($19.83) and last traded at GBX 1,469 ($19.77). Approximately 737,279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,469 ($19.77).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMIN shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($23.28) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($23.28) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.55) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.90) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.53) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,754.38 ($23.61).

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX 97.60 ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 94.20 ($1.27) by GBX 3.40 ($0.05). Smiths Group had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of GBX 328 billion during the quarter.

In other Smiths Group news, insider George Buckley bought 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,577 ($21.22) per share, with a total value of £17,520.47 ($23,580.71).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect and Flex-Tek. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings and power transmission couplings, among others. The Smiths Medical division offers infusion systems, vascular access (including safety needles), patient airway and temperature management equipment, and specialty devices in areas of in vitro fertilization, diagnostics and emergency patient transport.

