SM Energy (SM) PT Raised to $27.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price objective on SM Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 price objective on SM Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE SM) opened at $20.36 on Monday. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 12.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 43.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 20.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry within the United States.

