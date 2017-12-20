SINA (SINA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SINA. Zacks Investment Research lowered SINA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on SINA from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.67.

Shares of SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,567. The company has a market capitalization of $7,310.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. SINA has a 1-year low of $60.46 and a 1-year high of $119.20.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $440.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.71 million. SINA had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that SINA will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SINA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SINA by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SINA by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SINA by 55.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in SINA by 13.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in SINA by 117.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

SINA Company Profile

Sina Corporation is an online media company serving China and the global Chinese communities. The Company’s digital media network of SINA.com (portal), SINA mobile (mobile portal and mobile applications) and Weibo (social media) enables Internet users to access professional media and user generated content (UGCs) in multi-media formats from personal computers and mobile devices, and share their interests with friends and acquaintances.

