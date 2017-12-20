Simon M. Lorne Sells 4,958 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Director Simon M. Lorne sold 4,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.64, for a total value of $900,571.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,147.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) opened at $182.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,460.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.67 and a fifty-two week high of $186.54.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.20 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $280,989,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $42,263,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,400,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $20,298,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,295,000 after buying an additional 123,831 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teledyne Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets. The Company’s segments include Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment.

