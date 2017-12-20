Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Silvercorp Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM ) opened at $2.54 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is presently -3.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth about $141,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth about $142,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter worth about $182,000.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc (Silvercorp) is a silver-producing Canadian mining company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of silver-related mineral properties in China. The Company’s segments include Mining, including projects, such as Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong and Other, and Administrative, which includes Beijing and Vancouver.

