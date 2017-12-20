Siemens (SIE) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

Siemens (FRA:SIE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group set a €150.00 ($178.57) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Main First Bank set a €130.00 ($154.76) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €132.00 ($157.14) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a €134.00 ($159.52) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €135.00 ($160.71) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €129.77 ($154.49).

Siemens (SIE) opened at €118.60 ($141.19) on Wednesday. Siemens has a 1 year low of €108.11 ($128.70) and a 1 year high of €133.39 ($158.80).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates as a technology company worldwide. The companys Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators for gas or steam power plants, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation, and producing and transporting oil and gas.

