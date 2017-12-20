Shuang Xie Sells 50,000 Shares of Abattis Bioceuticals Corp (ATT) Stock

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp (CNSX:ATT) Director Shuang Xie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00.

Shuang Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 28th, Shuang Xie sold 10,000 shares of Abattis Bioceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total transaction of C$3,200.00.

On Thursday, November 23rd, Shuang Xie sold 50,000 shares of Abattis Bioceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total transaction of C$11,500.00.

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp (CNSX:ATT) opened at C$0.54 on Wednesday. Abattis Bioceuticals Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.59.

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. is a specialty biotechnology company. The Company aggregates, incubates, integrates and invests in the natural health product and botanical drug development industry. It operates through the segment of producing, licensing and marketing ingredients and formulas for use in the biopharma, nutraceutical, cosmetic and animal nutrition markets.

