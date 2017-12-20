Short Interest in Vistra Energy Corp (VST) Expands By 26.4%

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,875,975 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the November 15th total of 17,300,809 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,126,534 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Vistra Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.68.

Shares of Vistra Energy (NYSE VST) opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Vistra Energy has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.32. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 352.77% and a net margin of 416.84%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO J William Holden III bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.19 per share, with a total value of $34,542.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James A. Burke sold 12,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $243,206.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 27,050 shares of company stock valued at $491,871 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 81.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,740,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,522,000 after buying an additional 778,603 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 518,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the third quarter worth $204,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the third quarter worth $3,650,000. Finally, Lasry Marc acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the third quarter worth $63,643,000.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp, formerly TCEH Corp. is a holding company. The Company is an energy company, which is focused on energy and power generation markets through operation as a generator and retailer of electricity in Texas market. Its portfolio of businesses consists primarily of Luminant and TXU Energy.

