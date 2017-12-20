Short Interest in Logitech International SA (LOGI) Declines By 14.6%

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,788,583 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the November 15th total of 7,952,996 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 357,941 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. 38.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI ) opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $40.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,419.30, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.38.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Logitech International had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $634.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/short-interest-in-logitech-international-sa-logi-declines-by-14-6.html.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms. The Company operates through peripheral segment. The Company offers its products to a network of domestic and international customers, including direct sales to retailers, e-tailers, and indirect sales through distributors.

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.