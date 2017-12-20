Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for The Mission Marketing Group (TMMG)

The Mission Marketing Group (LON:TMMG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday.

Shares of The Mission Marketing Group (LON TMMG) opened at GBX 39.50 ($0.53) on Monday. The Mission Marketing Group has a 1 year low of GBX 38 ($0.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 52 ($0.70).

In other The Mission Marketing Group news, insider Robert Andrew Day bought 323,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £155,040 ($208,667.56).

The Mission Marketing Group plc (the mission) is a United Kingdom-based marketing communications and advertising company. The Company’s portfolio comprises integrated, multi-discipline, multi-sector agencies, specialists in specific marketing/communications activities and specialists in particular market sectors.

