Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $496.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SHW. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a market perform rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $360.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $408.93.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE SHW) opened at $411.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.07. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $265.14 and a 12-month high of $413.98. The company has a market capitalization of $38,167.70, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.90%.

In other news, insider Robert J. Davisson sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.07, for a total value of $3,432,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,716.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.26, for a total value of $924,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,336.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,122 shares of company stock worth $5,969,846. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10,157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,043,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $366,368,000 after buying an additional 1,033,725 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,054,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,423,109,000 after buying an additional 621,190 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 487,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,109,000 after buying an additional 336,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,591,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,313,506,000 after buying an additional 315,903 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,057,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,558,000 after buying an additional 247,553 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company (Sherwin-Williams) is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of paint, coatings and related products. The Company’s segments are Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, Latin America Coatings Group and Administrative. The Paint Stores Group markets and sells Sherwin-Williams branded architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) product finishes and related items.

