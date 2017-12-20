Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Sells 11,700 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co cut its position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Lowe's Companies comprises 3.1% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $10,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,769,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,021,542,000 after acquiring an additional 897,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1,757.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,377,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,045,875,000 after acquiring an additional 58,073,138 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,694,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $751,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732,153 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,281,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $719,560,000 after acquiring an additional 64,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,848,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $726,481,000 after acquiring an additional 671,581 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nelson B. Peace sold 3,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $268,830.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,650 shares in the company, valued at $372,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 7,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $614,889.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. ( NYSE LOW ) opened at $88.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $72,554.27, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.49 and a one year high of $89.33.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 66.27% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Lowe's Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on Lowe's Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Lowe's Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lowe's Companies from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $87.00 target price on Lowe's Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $83.00 target price on Lowe's Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.66.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement company. The Company operates approximately 2,370 home improvement and hardware stores. The Company offers a range of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling and decorating. The Company offers home improvement products in categories, including Lumber and Building Materials; Tools and Hardware; Appliances; Fashion Fixtures; Rough Plumbing and Electrical; Lawn and Garden; Seasonal and Outdoor Living; Paint; Flooring; Millwork, and Kitchens.

