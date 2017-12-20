Shaked Hezy Has 46.8% Stake in Tilly's Inc (TLYS)

Shaked Hezy

recently revealed that they own 46.8% of Tilly's Inc (NYSE:TLYS) in a Schedule 13D/A disclosure that was filed with the SEC on Wednesday, December 20th. The investor owns 13,526,563 shares of the stock valued at about $213,854,961. The reporting parties listed on the disclosure included Hezy Shaked, Tilly Levine, Tilly Levine, Trustee HS Annuity Trust dated August 6,2010 Trust for Netta ShakedSchroer, Tilly Levine, Trustee HS Annuity Trust dated August 6,2010 Trust for Amy ShakedDiaz and Reid Investments, LLC. The filing is available through EDGAR at this link.

Shaked Hezy

provided the following explanation of their ownership:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLYS. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tilly's by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tilly's by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Tilly's by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tilly's by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tilly's by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 290,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 75,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TLYS shares. Roth Capital set a $17.00 target price on shares of Tilly's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tilly's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Tilly's in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tilly's from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

In related news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $117,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Debbie Anker-Morris sold 10,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $172,544.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 642,655 shares of company stock worth $7,993,612. 50.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tilly's Inc (NYSE TLYS) traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.81. 148,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,684. The company has a market cap of $449.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of -0.42. Tilly's Inc has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $16.57.

Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Tilly's had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Tilly's Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tilly's

Tilly’s, Inc is a destination specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men, young women, boys and girls. The Company offers an unparalleled selection of relevant brands, styles, colors, sizes and price points. The Company’s apparel merchandise includes branded, fashion and styles for tops, outerwear, bottoms and dresses.

