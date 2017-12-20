SG Americas Securities LLC Has $253,000 Position in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,031.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush restated an “ourperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc ( NTLA ) opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $33.34.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a negative net margin of 215.92%. The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nessan Bermingham sold 111,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $2,267,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,156,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Institutes For Biomed Novartis sold 1,523,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,870,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,971,283 shares of company stock valued at $37,137,161. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a genome editing company. The Company is focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR/Cas9. The CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing system includes two components: the Cas9 protein and the guide RNA sequence. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene.

