SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 6,225 Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLB. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,762,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,884,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,087,000 after acquiring an additional 581,814 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,708,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,946,000 after acquiring an additional 273,200 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,813,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,242,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,515,000 after acquiring an additional 169,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Barry Ray sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $35,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Columbia Banking System Inc ( NASDAQ:COLB ) opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System Inc has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $48.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,250.06, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

COLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc (Columbia) is a bank holding company for Columbia State Bank (the Bank) and Columbia Trust Company (Columbia Trust). The Company provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers products and services, which include Personal Banking, Business Banking and Wealth Management.

