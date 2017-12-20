Select Egy Svcs (WTTR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Select Egy Svcs (NYSE:WTTR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,602,751 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the November 15th total of 2,422,191 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,659 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Egy Svcs in the second quarter valued at about $613,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Egy Svcs in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Select Egy Svcs in the second quarter valued at about $7,987,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Egy Svcs in the second quarter valued at about $5,260,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Egy Svcs in the second quarter valued at about $6,075,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Egy Svcs alerts:

Select Egy Svcs (NYSE:WTTR) opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. Select Egy Svcs has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Select Egy Svcs (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Select Egy Svcs had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Select Egy Svcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Select Egy Svcs will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WTTR. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Select Egy Svcs in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Select Egy Svcs in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Egy Svcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Select Egy Svcs in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Select Egy Svcs in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/select-egy-svcs-wttr-sees-significant-decline-in-short-interest.html.

Select Egy Svcs Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company is provider of total water solutions to the United States unconventional oil and gas industry. The Company is engaged in sourcing and transfer of water prior to its use in drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing or fracking, which collectively referrd to as pre-frac water services.

Receive News & Ratings for Select Egy Svcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Egy Svcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.