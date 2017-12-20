Second Curve Capital Llc Sells 150,000 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) major shareholder Second Curve Capital Llc sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Second Curve Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 28th, Second Curve Capital Llc sold 8,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $32,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Second Curve Capital Llc sold 5,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $21,250.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Second Curve Capital Llc sold 10,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $41,300.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Second Curve Capital Llc bought 150,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $633,000.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Second Curve Capital Llc sold 10,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $41,500.00.

On Friday, November 10th, Second Curve Capital Llc sold 20,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $83,200.00.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (CPSS) traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,886. The stock has a market cap of $94.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.91. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 17.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $109.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.39 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 4.87%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPSS. Zacks Investment Research raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Hancock Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 44,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 244,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 34,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc is a specialty finance company. The Company’s business is to purchase and service retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and by select independent dealers in the United States in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks and passenger vans.

